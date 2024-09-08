Trending topics:
Dak Prescott signs record NFL deal: How the Cowboys star's salary compares to Messi, Ronaldo

With Dak Prescott signing a record-breaking contract in the NFL, we compare the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's salary to that of soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi (left), Dak Prescott (c) and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left), Dak Prescott (c) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

By Martín O’donnell

The Dallas Cowboys have made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL with a record-breaking contract. The quarterback, in fact, will be making an amount of money only the likes of soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have seen throughout their illustrious careers.

After a months-long saga, Prescott and the Cowboys reached a historic agreement on the very first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. It took some time, but a four-year, $240 million offer sealed the deal.

With $231 million guaranteed, Prescott set a new record in the National Football League by becoming the first player ever to get $60 million a year. And it puts the Cowboys star on par with soccer icon Messi, though Ronaldo still makes much more.

Messi, Prescott have similar salaries

While the 2024 Salary Guide of the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) claims Messi‘s guaranteed compensation this year is $20,446,667; the Inter Miami star actually makes much more due to sponsorship agreements.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against the Atlanta United during the second half at Chase Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the LA Times, the Argentine star’s MLS contract includes endorsement deals with Adidas, Fanatics, and MLS Pass on Apple TV; which ultimately see Messi make between $50m and $60m per year. Therefore, Leo and Prescott are on a similar scale when it comes to annual salary.

Patrick Mahomes\&#039; contract: How does his salary compare to Messi, Ronaldo?

see also

Patrick Mahomes" contract: How does his salary compare to Messi, Ronaldo?

Ronaldo still makes much more than Prescottt

On the other hand, Prescott’s astonishing salary doesn’t come close to Ronaldo‘s current earnings yet. According to journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano when reporting the move in January 2023, CR7’s Al Nassr deal sees the striker make $200 million a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nasser

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano’s guaranteed soccer salary is reportedly $90 million a year, but his income goes through the roof thanks to commercial/sponsorship deals, which played a key role in attracting him to the Saudi Pro League.

