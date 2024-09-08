With Dak Prescott signing a record-breaking contract in the NFL, we compare the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's salary to that of soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dallas Cowboys have made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL with a record-breaking contract. The quarterback, in fact, will be making an amount of money only the likes of soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have seen throughout their illustrious careers.

After a months-long saga, Prescott and the Cowboys reached a historic agreement on the very first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. It took some time, but a four-year, $240 million offer sealed the deal.

With $231 million guaranteed, Prescott set a new record in the National Football League by becoming the first player ever to get $60 million a year. And it puts the Cowboys star on par with soccer icon Messi, though Ronaldo still makes much more.

Messi, Prescott have similar salaries

While the 2024 Salary Guide of the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) claims Messi‘s guaranteed compensation this year is $20,446,667; the Inter Miami star actually makes much more due to sponsorship agreements.

According to the LA Times, the Argentine star’s MLS contract includes endorsement deals with Adidas, Fanatics, and MLS Pass on Apple TV; which ultimately see Messi make between $50m and $60m per year. Therefore, Leo and Prescott are on a similar scale when it comes to annual salary.

Ronaldo still makes much more than Prescottt

On the other hand, Prescott’s astonishing salary doesn’t come close to Ronaldo‘s current earnings yet. According to journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano when reporting the move in January 2023, CR7’s Al Nassr deal sees the striker make $200 million a year.

Cristiano’s guaranteed soccer salary is reportedly $90 million a year, but his income goes through the roof thanks to commercial/sponsorship deals, which played a key role in attracting him to the Saudi Pro League.