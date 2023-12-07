Despite the outside noise, the Dallas Cowboys have never given up on Dak Prescott and that confidence is paying off. But it looks like America’s Team may have to thank LeBron James and Tom Brady for their quarterback’s committment to stay healthy.

“You’re always looking at greats and what they’re doing, and you see guys, like LeBron [James], Tom Brady, have these methods and spend millions of dollars on their body each year, and you wonder why. And it’s obvious when they’re playing as long as they played at such a high level that that’s what they need to do to feel comfortable. So for me, it’s about making sure just, yeah, I leave no stone unturned,” Prescott told Todd Archer of ESPN.

Injuries caught up to Prescott on multiple times in the last few years. He had to go under the knife in 2020 due to an ankle injury, but the quarterback also missed time in the next two seasons due to calf and thumb injuries.

While that didn’t seem to affect the Cowboys’ trust in him, Prescott knows that he’s not getting any younger. At 30, taking care of his body became an even more crucial task, which is why following Brady and LeBron’s methods are not a bad idea.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion managed to extend his career until 45 years old, while The King continues to shine for the Los Angeles Lakers at 38. Prescott still has time to chase a ring, but the clock is ticking.

Cowboys staffer credits Dak Prescott’s work ethic

Prescott seems to be taking his health very seriously. Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash has worked with other superstars, including Brady, but he’s been impressed by Prescott.

“I’ve been around Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, Dak, so I’ve been fortunate, let me say that,” Nash said. “I know those guys all had their separate ways for preparing, and Dak’s is as detailed as any I’ve ever seen. His preparation never stops, whether it’s physical or whether it’s mental. … He’s not a guy looking to punch the clock. Everything matters.”

SURVEY Will Dak Prescott win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys? Will Dak Prescott win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Dak Prescott could make a case for MVP

Prescott is enjoying a fantastic moment in the 2023 NFL season, with the Cowboys riding on a four-game winning streak as they aim to challenge for the division title.

The Eagles are currently atop the NFC East with a 10-2 record, but Dallas (9-3) will have a chance to reduce the gap when they welcome Jalen Hurts and company to AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football this week.

Prescott wasn’t in the MVP conversation at the beginning, but with strong play in recent weeks, he may have made a strong case for himself. The Cowboys star boasts 3,234 passing yards (5th), 26 touchdowns (1st), and six interceptions for a 75.4 QBR (2nd) this season. So it’s safe to say that the upcoming game could be very telling for his MVP candidacy.