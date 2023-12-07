The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win the Super Bowl for the first time in 28 years. Dak Prescott is playing at MVP caliber with a record of 9-3 and they’re currently just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, many experts still don’t believe the Cowboys are contenders because they have barely faced teams with a winning record. The exception was the Seattle Seahawks, who were 6-5 before losing at Arlington in the start of Week 13.

Now, the debate will be finally over as the Dallas Cowboys are ready to face their toughest stretch in the NFL. A rematch with Philadelphia followed by showdowns against the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday Night Football, the NFC East will be at stake when Jalen Hurts visits AT&T Stadium. However, according to Dak Prescott, this might not be their last duel of the season.

Dak Prescott warns the Eagles before Sunday Night Football

If the Dallas Cowboys lose against Philadelphia, the Eagles will have virtually secured the NFC East and will continue to compete with the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed and home field advantage.

However, Dak Prescott doesn’t believe this is the key game to determine which of the two teams will be the representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. Despite the implications toward the playoffs, the quarterback says there is still a long way to go.

“We have to stay focused on running our own race and understand that we will get these guys again. This probably won’t be the last time that we get them this season. At the end of the day, it’s about continuing to strive and continuing to get better.

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a record of 10-2 and hold the No. 1 seed with a possible bye week. The San Francisco 49ers are No. 2 with a record of 9-3, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (9-3). Despite a record of 5-6, the Atlanta Falcons are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

That implies that, if Jalen Hurts wins next Sunday, the Cowboys (9-3) will have to play the wild card round as visitors against the NFC South champion. After that, their path would likely take them to face San Francisco on the road and potentially Detroit or Philadelphia also away in the NFC Championship Game.

Prescott knows a rematch is the most likely scenario. “Whether it’s here or there (Philadelphia), it really doesn’t matter. It’s two great teams and division rivals. To get to where we both want to go, we are probably going to have to see one another again.”

The numbers don’t lie about the impact of home-field advantage for the Cowboys. In 2023, Dallas have a record of 6-0 at home and 3-3 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on AT&T Stadium, although anything is possible in the NFL.