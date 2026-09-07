Cowboys put on notice by Joe Milton despite Dak Prescott’s presence at QB

Joe Milton believes in himself, even if the Dallas Cowboys are keeping him on the practice squad with Dak Prescott as their franchise quarterback.

Dak Prescott is happy to have Joe Milton back on the Dallas Cowboys, who initially cut Milton before bringing him back to the practice squad. Hoping to contribute behind Prescott, Milton admitted that the release came as a shock to him while letting the team know how much he believes in himself, even if the team has another franchise quarterback.

“It’s life, man. You’ve got to be able to live with it and roll with it and be able to deliver blows back whenever it’s time,” Milton said via ESPN‘s Todd Archer on X. In the battle to become Prescott’s backup, Sam Howell ultimately won the job.

In the NFL, resilience is often the name of the game, and that is something Milton is putting into practice as he returns to the Cowboys’ facilities. “I’m still the best quarterback in my eyes. So it is what it is. It’s just something you gotta live with, take it to the chin.”

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Prescott takes the reins of the Cowboys once again

Dak Prescott is gearing up to lead the Cowboys once again as QB1 for the upcoming 2026 NFL season. Coming off a strong 2025 campaign where he threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions over 17 games, Dak continues to be the unquestioned leader under center.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys

However, the offense hit a bit of a bump right out of the gate following a negative injury update on Tyler Smith, as the star guard is set to sit out the season opener against the New York Giants. Even with that blow to the line, Prescott will look to keep the momentum rolling and start his tenth year in Dallas on a high note.

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Milton will look to earn his spot

Coming off a solid preseason where he completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions—plus a rushing score—Joe Milton is embracing a new role in Dallas. He’s staying completely locked in and ready to seize his opportunity whenever Brian Schottenheimer calls his number.

Dallas’ highly anticipated debut

The Cowboys hit the road to open their 2026 season on Sunday night, September 13, facing off against their division rivals, the New York Giants. They’ll be kicking things off under the lights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.