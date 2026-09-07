Cowboys confirm negative injury update on Tyler Smith ahead of Week 1 vs NY Giants

The Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants in Week 1 without key piece Tyler Smith.

It’s an NFC East showdown in Week 1 as the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys. However, a negative update is hitting the Lone-Star team ahead of the game and it has to do with left guard Tyler Smith.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith is poised for a long absence. “Cowboys All-Pro LG Tyler Smith is scheduled to undergo thumb surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, per Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer.”

Hence, it’s also expected that Smith, who was seen as a starter for the Cowboys, goes to the injury reserve (IR) list. It’s a tough blow for the Cowboys that saw their O-Line as a key unit for their success this season.

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Tyler Smith has been very valuable for the Cowboys

Tyler Smith is an elite left guard who provides massive value to the Cowboys through his elite blocking and leadership. He is a top-tier interior offensive lineman that signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

Cowboys All-Pro LG Tyler Smith is going to have thumb surgery, per @jonmachota



He will miss 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/p72Dt2M7SZ — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 7, 2026

Smith has four years in the NFL and earned three Pro-Bowl selections in every year he’s played as a guard. His rookie season was mainly at left tackle. However, his availability has been great until now. He started 63 out of 63 games played and has missed just five games in four years.

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Who will replace Tyler Smith while he recovers?

TJ Bass will replace Tyler Smith at left guard while Smith recovers from thumb surgery. Bass is a trusted backup who has played well for the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2023.