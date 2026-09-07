Cowboys leave Malik Nabers, NY Giants guessing on matchups ahead of Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys know better than to tip their hand to Malik Nabers and the New York Giants ahead of the 2026 NFL season debut.

The mind games are at an all-time high between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. With the Week 1 matchup in the 2026 NFL season looming, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wouldn’t reveal who will be tasked with covering Malik Nabers.

Nabers did deliver a cryptic injury update, raising concerns ahead of Week 1‘s matchup between the Giants and Cowboys. However, all signs still point to him playing and doing so as the main threat on New York’s offense. The fact that the Giants updated their depth chart and released Darius Slayton could well indicate that Nabers is healthy enough to play on Sunday night.

Still, whether Nabers plays or not, the Cowboys have yet to decide on their defensive matchups—or they simply won’t give their tell away. Asked about which cornerbacks will see the field at MetLife Stadium, a controversial, problematic turf field in its own right, Schottenheimer had a concise answer.

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“You’ll see them all play,” Schottenheimer said about the Cowboys’ cornerback plan for Sunday night’s NFL season-debut in the Meadowlands, via Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys make final tweaks to gameplan

Indeed, Schottenheimer and the Cowboys’ defensive backs have one less name to worry about after the news of Slayton’s release, though the wide receiver is not holding a grudge against the Giants.

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Regardless, America’s Team has more than enough on its plate as things stand. The Cowboys face a tough decision with their lineup, and their cornerback depth chart may be the biggest question mark.

Cowboys’ depth at cornerback

For the time being, DaRon Bland and Cobie Durant are the main lynchpins set on the boundaries and are expected to be most responsible for keeping Nabers and New York’s revamped receiving corps, with Isaiah Likely, Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham Jr., in check.

Other options such as Shavon Revel Jr., Caelen Carson and Ameer Speed could be in play, too. According to Schottenheimer, they will, and as much as it could be bait for New York, there’s little the head coach could gain from openly deceiving his own players.

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Caleb Downs: Dallas’ X-Factor

The crown jewel in Arlington, Caleb Downs, is expected to play at the nickel cornerback position, even though he came out of Ohio State as a safety prospect. With his elite mix of speed and strength, he could be Dallas’ perfect antidote for Likely, the tight end expected to be a slot presence in New York and who is reportedly already Jaxson Dart’s most trusted target.