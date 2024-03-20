Dak Prescott is under a lot of pressure with the Dallas Cowboys. Many fans believed a contract extension for the quarterback would already be done by now, but, Jerry Jones has taken a cautious and surprising approach.

After a shocking elimination in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, the landscape for the franchise drastically changed toward the 2024 season.

Now, in one of the most important stories in the NFL, Prescott has made a big decision regarding his relationship with the Cowboys. A huge step to win the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott restructures his contract with Dallas Cowboys

According to a report from ESPN, Dak Prescott has agreed to restructure part of the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The move will give much needed help for the salary cap.

The information points out that a $5 million roster bonus for Prescott has been transformed into a signing bonus. Instead of a $59.4 million hit, it will be an impacto of $55.4 million. A $4 million reduction.

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension?

Jerry Jones didn’t guarantee a contract extension for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback was supposed to reset the market, but, the owner is not ready to make that call yet even with reports of a $60 million per year deal on the horizon.

“We don’t need to, but we can if everybody wants to solve it (contract extension). You can get in and get on the same page and see if you can come to an agreement. If you can’t, what we have in place works. And so obviously, if you do it one way, you’ll be working through some of the other areas on the team in a different way, but you can’t really plan on that until you see when you’re there.”