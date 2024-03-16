The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL during the last three decades. Now, in the start of free agency, owner Jerry Jones guaranteed his fanbase there will be moves to help Dak Prescott.

In 2023, the Cowboys posted a 12-5 record for a third consecutive season, but were eliminated early by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. No one expected that crushing loss at home.

As a consequence, head coach Mike McCarthy won’t get a contract extension and his final year is Super Bowl or go home. Furthermore, the Cowboys have to be ready to spend a lot of money for inevitable new big deals for Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Who did the Dallas Cowboys get in free agency?

The only big move by the Dallas Cowboys so far in free agency has been the signing of linebacker Eric Kendricks who arrives after playing with the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The big problem for Jerry Jones is that he is losing many key pieces. Tyron Smith just signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets to protect Aaron Rodgers during his comeback season.

Meanwhile, Leighton Vander Esch will be released with a failed physical designation because of the constant neck problems the linebacker had in 2023. Kendricks’ move has a lot to do with this.

Finally, the Cowboys also released wide receiver Michael Gallup to create $9.5 million in cap space this season. So far, no big splashes for Jerry Jones and many players gone.