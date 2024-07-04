Dak Prescott might have suffered a huge injury while he was on vacation at Los Cabos. Terrible news for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is about to start the most important season of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. After a loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, and no Super Bowl to show for, owner Jerry Jones decided to stop any advance toward a new contract for the quarterback.

Then, Prescott decided to use all his leverage in the NFL and absolutely changed the narrative. Instead of forcing a trade or sparking a controversy in the locker room, the star decided to be patient. In the end, if Dak doesn’t get a big paycheck in Dallas, the money will come as an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation to be candid with you. I love this game and I love to play. I also love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now, it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am. That’s the focus. After this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. If not, we’ll go from there.”

Is Dak Prescott injured with Dallas Cowboys?

According to a report from Mexican NFL insider, Juan Carlos Vasquez, Dak Prescott appeared with a walking boot on his right foot during vacation at Los Cabos.

Although there hasn’t been any confirmation by the team or the player, Vasquez published on his official X account a picture of Dak in the dock using the protection.

“Dak Prescott was in Los Cabos this weekend. He walked normally in the pool, but this photo of the quarterback shows that he has an injury on his right ankle.”