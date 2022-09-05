The Cowboys fans are unpatient for success in the 2022 NFL season. Now, Dak Prescott, the team's quarterback, has sent a message to their doubters with a risky promise for their followers.

Disappointment is one of the main feelings that the Cowboys fans have had in the last years. Despite the fact that they have not succeeded for a long time, Dak Prescott, the team's quarterback, has sent a message to their doubters with a risky promise towards the 2022 NFL season.

Dallas is going through a rough time, and their fans even more. They are being mocked lately by others thanks to their team having bad season after bad season and not getting success even though the players they have are top-notch.

But now things seem to be different for the NFC East team. Dak Prescott thinks they finally have the best roster they have had in recent years and now he has made a risky promise to their fans that he is willing to fulfill to give them the joys they need.

Dak Presott promises success in the 2022 NFL season for the Cowboys fans

Days away from the 2022 NFL season kickoff, Dak Prescott is thrilled to begin with the campaign. Now, the quarterback thinks it is time for them to keep up to the expectations and make their fans happy this year.

"It's definitely time for us to go back-to-back winning this division, getting to the Playoffs, things that you said haven't been done in my career and hadn't been done in a long time," said Dak Prescott to ESPN. "That's how you make those steps. You got to compile good years on top of good years to make those runs to give yourself a good chance. We got a good team. We got a great team, great coaching, great organization. Now it's time not to have any lapse, be better than we were last year and take the next step on top of last year."

In the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East title with a 12-5 record, but the Playoffs were not so kind with them. In the Wild Card round, the Texas team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in their own house and they were eliminated once again.