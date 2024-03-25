Dak Prescott is once again giving a lot to talk about ahead of an NFL season. The star quarterback is entering a contract year with the Dallas Cowboys, which makes his future with the team uncertain.

Team owner Jerry Jones has expressed more than once his admiration for the 30-year-old, who will once again be under the microscope as the Cowboys aim to end a long championship drought.

“We think he’s a great quarterback. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got Dak,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think Dak will be at the top of his game. I’ve said that I do think he will improve from where he is now. I think we’ll have that.”

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, but unless he reaches a new agreement with the franchise, he will count against the team’s cap in 2025 regardless of where he’s playing next year.

Jones says Prescott will win a Super Bowl

The outlook is not so good, but Jones is still confident about Prescott’s ability to take the team to the promised land once and for all. In his eyes, Dak will definitely retire with at least one Super Bowl ring on his résumé.

“When I think of Dak, he’s one of those in the top paid that haven’t won that I think can,” Jones said. “I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl. I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there.”

Prescott has certainly given Dallas reasons for optimism in his eight years with the team, but his lack of playoff success remains a big stain in his career. With a 2-5 record in the postseason, many wonder whether he can really make the Cowboys go the distance.

Dak and company were predicted to get over the hump in 2023, only to suffer a blowout loss to the underdog Packers in the Wild Card. America’s Team hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1995, which has also been its last appearance in the big game to date. Therefore, the clock is ticking for Prescott to prove his worth in Dallas.