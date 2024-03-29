Last year, the Dallas Cowboys signed Brandon Aubrey, a former soccer player, to be their kicker. Following his remarkable 2023 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints copied their move and added a goalkeeper to their roster.

A standout kicker is pivotal in the NFL. Many teams have grappled with finding a standout player for the position, with only a select few becoming integral to their clubs and maintaining a solid career in the league.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it appears they have finally found an outstanding kicker. Last year, they recruited a soccer player for the role, a move that could potentially set a trend throughout the entire league.

Saints sign Northern Ireland goalkeeper as kicker

When the Cowboys announced Brandon Aubrey’s arrival, all the team’s fans were skeptical about the decision. Not only did Aubrey lack NFL experience, but he also came from a completely different sport.

Nevertheless, Aubrey silenced all his doubters. In his debut season, the former Toronto FC player made 36 field goals out of 38 attempts. He also converted 49 extra points out of 52 attempts.

Thanks to his remarkable season, Aubrey has paved the way for other soccer players to join the NFL. Now, the New Orleans Saints have decided to add a goalkeeper to compete for the starting kicking job.

The Saints have agreed terms with Northern Ireland goalkeeper Charlie Smyth to sign him for the 2024 season. He becomes the first Irishman to sign a deal with an NFL team via the International Player Pathway.

Smyth participated in the NFL Combine, where he connected a 12 out of 16 field goal attempts. He also went to the South Florida’s pro day, where he was able to connect a 60-yard field goal attempt.

Will Charlie Smyth be the starting kicker of the New Orleans Saints?

As of today, it remains uncertain who will be the starting kicker for the New Orleans Saints next season. Despite Smyth’s arrival, he does not have the job secured and will face competition for it.

Blake Grupe was the team’s placekicker last year. In 17 games played, he converted 81.1% of his field goal attempts and successfully connected on all 40 of his extra-point attempts.