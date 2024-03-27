For almost a decade, Dak Prescott has been the main guy in Arlington. Ever since he took over the injured Tony Romo, he’s established himself as the undisputed quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

His current cap hit, the free-agent market, and the Cowboys’ draft situation made it seem like it was a matter of time before they signed him to a big contract extension. So big that they’d made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

However, the days continue to go by, and there are still no updates on this situation. Moreover, team owner Jerry Jones pretty much let everybody know that’s not likely to change any time soon.

The Cowboys Won’t Rush To Sign Dak Prescott To A Contract Extension

“He is willing to do everything he can to help us win,” Jones told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “And so we are where we are. We have our contract, locked and loaded for this year. We can see as we move along how we are thinking, inclusive of everybody, including Dak. We’ll see what we do. I don’t have anything to report today.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Prescott is now fully expected to play the upcoming season under his current deal, with Cowboys staff writer Nick Harris adding that there is no urgency to get a deal done:

“Per the team, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had extension discussions but it is ‘not a pressurized situation for either at this point.’ The door remains open for a deal to get done this offseason or during the 2024 season, but there is no urgency as of now,” wrote Harris.

Now, some believe the Cowboys are putting pressure on Prescott to make sure he gets the job done in 2024. That could backfire, and they could end up moving on from him as well, but he’s under contract through 2026, so it may not be easy.