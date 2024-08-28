Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons reveals his ultimate desire outside of the NFL

While many NFL teams are intensely focused on the start of the new season, some players set additional personal goals. Such is the case for Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, who has expressed a particular interest in a specific objective.

The Cowboys will kick off their new NFL season on Sunday, September 8th, facing the always-tough Cleveland Browns. With the news of a contract extension for star WR CeeDee Lamb, Mike McCarthy’s squad will aim to have a strong campaign and return to the spotlight.

The franchise is going all-in on its top players. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are key figures on a roster that has struggled to achieve major success in recent years. This season, the focus is on making a big impact and aiming to return to the Super Bowl.

During the preseason, Jerry Jones‘ team played three games. The first ended in a 13-12 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams. The second was a 27-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and they concluded their preseason with another loss, 26-19, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Micah Parsons and his goal beyond the NFL

With the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, all eyes have turned to what’s next for the event. In 2028, the Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, and one of the exciting new sports to be featured is Flag Football.

A debate has begun regarding whether NFL players should have the right to represent their country in flag football, given that there is already a national team for this sport.

Despite the situation, the Cowboys’ star linebacker has expressed his genuine desire to represent the United States. In an interview with ‘The Edge’ podcast, Parsons declared: “I’m not saying I could come in and start right now, but I’m saying I could probably make the team — for sure. I’m going to come out and compete, I’m going to try to make that team. If they said, ‘Micah, come try out for the USA team,’ I will be there, there’s no doubt about it. I got to win me a gold medal to rep the country. I’m going to go win a gold medal, no doubt about it.”

Parsons revealed his greatest wish with the United States

Not only does Parsons aspire to join the delegation representing the USA in flag football, but he also dreams of going as far as possible with the team, and perhaps even standing on the podium. Regarding this, the linebacker stated:

“I hope that I get into the LA Olympics. I hope I win gold, but I think if I win a gold medal, my life might be complete. Like no bull, my life would be completely complete. I would be so happy with my life, I could ride off into the sunset. No bull, I think a Super Bowl and a gold medal, if I could win those two things in the next four years, I don’t think anyone could ever talk to me at that point.”

