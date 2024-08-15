Deion Sanders joined the debate about Jerry Jones and a new contract for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Deion Sanders is one of the greatest legends of the Dallas Cowboys and an authorized voice to talk about what’s happening with Jerry Jones. Right now, thousands of fans are wondering why the controversial owner doesn’t give Dak Prescott a contract extension.

Instead of sealing the agreement months ago, Jones waited and will pay the price as other names such as Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love reset the market at the quarterback position.

Now, there’s no escape for Jerry Jones. He has to make Dak Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history or the star will walk away as a free agent. In the middle of this situation, Coach Prime sent a clear message to all doubters.

Deion Sanders sends special message to Jerry Jones

During the last few weeks, fans and experts have criticized Jerry Jones for not paying Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. However, Deion Sanders believes the owner of America’s Team knows what he is doing. It all happened in an interview with ESPN Radio.

“I love him. First of all, you know Jerry is my man. I love Jerry Jones. I think he is one of the greatest owners that would ever live. A lot of people tall foolishness about Jerry. Have you ever heard one of the players say something crazy about Jerry? So, I’m praying that they win. They have the offense, the defense, the coordinators, the personnel, especially when they get CeeDee back in camp. I think they have everything to win that division.”