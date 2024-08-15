Trending topics:
NFL

Dallas Cowboys News: Deion Sanders takes a stance on Jerry Jones vs Dak Prescott controversy

Deion Sanders joined the debate about Jerry Jones and a new contract for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Deion Sanders former player of the Dallas Cowboys
© Rob Carr/Getty ImagesDeion Sanders former player of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Deion Sanders is one of the greatest legends of the Dallas Cowboys and an authorized voice to talk about what’s happening with Jerry Jones. Right now, thousands of fans are wondering why the controversial owner doesn’t give Dak Prescott a contract extension.

Instead of sealing the agreement months ago, Jones waited and will pay the price as other names such as Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love reset the market at the quarterback position.

Now, there’s no escape for Jerry Jones. He has to make Dak Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history or the star will walk away as a free agent. In the middle of this situation, Coach Prime sent a clear message to all doubters.

Deion Sanders sends special message to Jerry Jones

During the last few weeks, fans and experts have criticized Jerry Jones for not paying Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb. However, Deion Sanders believes the owner of America’s Team knows what he is doing. It all happened in an interview with ESPN Radio.

“I love him. First of all, you know Jerry is my man. I love Jerry Jones. I think he is one of the greatest owners that would ever live. A lot of people tall foolishness about Jerry. Have you ever heard one of the players say something crazy about Jerry? So, I’m praying that they win. They have the offense, the defense, the coordinators, the personnel, especially when they get CeeDee back in camp. I think they have everything to win that division.”

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys\&#039; legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys" legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

New video emerges of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's father stabbing
Soccer

New video emerges of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's father stabbing

Report: South America will not host Finalissima between Argentina and Spain
Soccer

Report: South America will not host Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?
Soccer

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys finally make big trade before 2024 season
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys finally make big trade before 2024 season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions