One of the greatest players in NFL history wants Dak Prescott out of Dallas Cowboys. This was his message for Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones might not give Dak Prescott a contract extension to become the highest paid player in the NFL. A shocking loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers put those plans on hold.

However, considering the current state of the market, Prescott seems satisfied with this scenario as he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Many teams are ready to knock on the door.

If the Dallas Cowboys don’t offer at least $60 million per year, the quarterback would almost certainly get that money elsewhere. That’s why a legend of the franchise requested a shocking trade as soon as possible.

Will Dak Prescott sign a new contract with Cowboys?

Right now, Dak Prescott doesn’t seem on track to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. So, to get something big in return in case the quarterback leaves in 2025, Charles Haley had a surprising proposal for Jerry Jones during an interview with Kay Adams.

“Trade Dak. Just put him up for a trade. Guess what? Every team in the league will be after him. Dak is a winner. Dak is a great person. A great leader. I know him. Jerry Jones kept backloading everything. Now, he’s screwed. He doesn’t have the money. He has to find another way.”