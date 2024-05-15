Tom Brady sparked some controversy after his recent comments about the future of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have no margin of error. It’s Super Bowl or bust after a shocking elimination in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

Furthermore, Jerry Jones won’t give a contract extension to the star quarterback and that puts in jeopardy his future beyond the 2024 season. If Dak doesn’t deliver, change might be coming.

So, as one of the most important franchises in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys cannot escape the scrutiny and national media. Now, Tom Brady shared his opinion on the matter.

During FOX’s presentation of their upcoming schedule, Michael Strahan asked Brady what he thinks about the current situation considering Tom will make his TV debut when the Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Tom Brady made interesting comments about Dak Prescott (Getty Images)

Tom Brady criticizes Dak Prescott

Tom Brady couldn’t hide his excitement for being able to have the Dallas Cowboys on FOX. “I love it. It’s amazing. Obviously, having the Cowboy is a huge draw. As America’s Team that’s going to get a little hard for me to say that all the time (laughs). You, understand? They were the competition for a long time.”

However, Brady wasn’t that positive when pointing out at Dak Prescott’s current situation. “In this new role, I know the Cowboys and how important they are for this network. They’ve got great storylines. Come on, Dak Prescott, let’s see if he can finally come through.”

In that moment, Strahan and the audience started to laugh considering the shot Tom took against Prescott. That’s why the legend tried to clarify what happened. “Did that just slip out (laughs)? So, I love covering them. I’ve been obviously going against them for a long time and now I get to tell everyone how great they are.”