Dallas Cowboys play against Arizona Cardinals today for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium today, January 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The visitors are trying to end a losing streak to stay clear in the playoffs standings.

Dallas Cowboys are in a strong position in the NFC Playoff Standings with 11-4-0 in the second spot. But the Rams and Buccaneers also have the same record as the Cowboys and therefore they could slightly displace the Cowboys from the second standings spot.

The Arizona Cardinals share the same conference with the Cowboys, but the Cards are in the fifth spot with the Wild Card in their hands with a record of 10-5-0 overall. The last three weeks were losses for the Cards.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Storylines

Dallas Cowboys are maintaining a winning strek for four consecutive weeks, they won the first three games of that streak on the road against New Orleans Saints 27-17, Washington Football Team 27-20 and New York Giants 21-6. The most recent victory, and part of the current winning streak, was again against WFT but at home 56-14. The team hasn't lost a game since Week 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders 33-36 at home. The Cowboys will close out the regular season with an on the road game in Philadelphia.

Arizona Cardinals must come out of the losing streak that they are currently suffering because if the team loses the last two games of the regular season things could get complicated to reach the playoffs. The last three weeks the Cards lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-30, the Detroit Lions 12-30 and the Indianapolis Colts 16-22. Four games in December for the Arizona Cardinals, all games after Bye Week 12, a single win against Chicago Bears 33-22 on the road.

