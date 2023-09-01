The 2023 NFL season will kick off with a can’t-miss Thursday Night Football game between reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Of course, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes.

The 27-year-old goes into his seventh season in the league with two Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards and two Super Bowl MVP awards under his belt. Therefore, he’s expected to be one of the most entertaining players – again – this year.

Detroit, however, is also a team to watch this season after making interesting progress under Dan Campbell. But the Lions head coach believes they will only stand a chance if they find a way to stop Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Dan Campbell says Lions have to stop Kelce to beat Mahomes’ Chiefs

“There’s a way to limit what they do a little bit, and it’s going to take every one of us defensively,“ Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’ve got to play your keys, do your job, but when the play breaks down you’ve got to stay alive, and stay alive for six, seven seconds. And you better find out where 87 is when that play breaks down.”

When was the last time the Lions made the playoffs?

The Detroit Lions haven’t made the NFL playoffs since the 2016 season, when they lost in the Wild Card round.

When was the last time the Lions won a playoff game?

The Detroit Lions’ last playoff win came in the 1991 season, when they beat the Cowboys 38-6 in the Divisional Round before losing to the Redskins.

The Lions’ 31 years without a playoff victory is also the longest active drought in the NFL.