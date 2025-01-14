Dan Campbell issues strong warning to Commanders, rest of NFL about Lions' Super Bowl run

The Detroit Lions are looking to win the first Super Bowl in their history and put years of expectations behind them. Dan Campbell‘s team has been rested after finishing the NFL regular season atop the NFC Conference, and now awaits the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The last time the Lions won the NFL was in 1957, when they were crowned champions after defeating the Cleveland Browns. There was no Super Bowl. Sixty-eight years later, hopes are high in Detroit, one of the favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. These are crucial hours for Campbell’s team to make history.

A 15-2 regular season with three straight victories puts the Lions in great shape heading into their matchup against the Commanders, who advanced to the divisional round with a narrow 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Campbell knows Detroit has to take charge of its role in the Super Bowl race.

Campbell’s warning to Commanders and rest of NFL

“We’ve had attention for four years here. This is nothing new for me, for the coaches, for the players. We’re in the middle of the circus, man, and it’s about time to perform. That’s the world we’re in,” Campbell warned at the press conference about the Lions’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions answers questions in a press interview after a Lions loss in a game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

“There’s been more stuff that’s been made out, that’s been built one way, we’ve been so good, we’ve been so bad, we’re a laughingstock, now we’re great, and it’s just been this rollercoaster of up and downs, and it’s the next week of it, you know what I mean? And so this is nothing new that we’re in right now”, Campbell sentenced.

Dan Campbell makes strong confession about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ahead of NFL Playoffs

The Lions coach had time to study his opponents next Saturday and, speaking to the press, made a special analysis of the qualities of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ star who will play a key role in the game against Detroit.

“He is dangerous. He poses a major threat. He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback. He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs, he’s a dangerous runner,” Campbell declared about the key player of the Commanders.