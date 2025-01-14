Lions HC Dan Campbell makes strong confession about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ahead of NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions had the luxury of enjoying a well-deserved Bye Week after their strong performance in the regular season and will make their debut in the NFL Playoffs against the Washington Commanders. Dan Campbell is fully aware of the tough opponent they will face, emphasizing that the talent of QB Jayden Daniels is rare in this league.

The coach of the team that finished first in the NFC North spoke with the press about what’s to come, placing special emphasis on what rookie QB Jayden Daniels can bring to the Commanders during the game.

“He is dangerous. He poses a major threat. He does not play the position like a rookie quarterback. He’s composed, he understands how to progress, he sees the field well, he can buy time with his legs, he’s a dangerous runner,” the HC started.

“[Mobile quarterbacks are not] easy to stop, and there’s a reason for that. Look, we know we got our hands full. But we’re gonna have a plan in place. … And you know what? [Daniels] may make a run. He may pop a run or two. You know? That’s just the nature of the game and the way that some of these guys are able to maneuver. But that doesn’t mean that you win the game,” Campbell finally concluded.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback for the Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will face off next Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field, which is expected to be packed with local fans, all dreaming of reaching the conference final.

Campbell shared his feelings about the pressure the team faces in the Playoffs

The Detroit Lions‘ strong season not only secured them the top spot in the NFC North but also gave them the privilege of resting during the first week of the playoffs. On this situation, much has been said about the pressure the team faces as they prepare for their debut in this phase.

Regarding this situation, Dan Campbell expressed his thoughts on the position his team finds itself in, noting the difference between being a contender and just another team in the race. “No, I don’t,” the HC said. “I don’t think about, man, we’re the No. 1 seed and so if you guys don’t succeed then … I never think like that.”

“I know who we are,” Campbell continued. “I know what we’re about. I know how we have to prepare. I respect the opponent. And now it’s time to go to work. That’s how I look at it. I don’t look at anything else. I don’t, I don’t think of, what if it doesn’t, what if the, what if the, the what ifs. Like, (expletive) man, I couldn’t sleep at night if I lived that way. There’s no freaking way. So, no, I don’t think of that. We’re the one seed, we earned the one seed, we got a good opponent coming in. And we’re going to be ready to play. That’s how I look at it.”

