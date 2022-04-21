Now that Deebo Samuel has told the San Francisco 49ers he wants to be traded, fans have reached to him with death threats and countless racial slurs.

Following a historical season, Deebo Samuel has officially told the San Francisco 49ers that he wants to be traded. He had already scrubbed anything team-related from his social media, so this wasn't that big of a surprise.

Samuel established himself as the most dynamic dual-threat weapon in the NFL last season. He thrived breaking tackles out of the backfield and also put DBs on skates lining up all over the field.

Needless to say, Niners fans aren't exactly thrilled with the news. However, they've taken it way too far and way too personal, sliding into his DMs with racial slurs and death threats just because he wants to leave.

Deebo Samuel Says He's Received Racist Comments And Death Threats For Requesting A Trade

"All y'all fans is in the DMs sending death threats and racial stuff. Like, that don't bother me bro. It don't," Samuel said in a video. “Y’all were the same ones ‘hoorah-ing’ and ‘go Deebo-ing’ and now y’all wanna send death threats and racial stuff... it don’t bother me.”

But Why Does Deebo Want To Be Traded?

According to a recent report, the Niners were willing to meet Deebo's salary demands. However, he's got concerns about the way he's being used and the physical burden he has to endure as a hybrid player:

"There are some questions and some frustrations from his standpoint about this usage," insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on NFL Network. "He takes a lot of hits, used like a running back, put all over the field and it just does not sound like he's comfortable with the way he's being used."

Samuel totaled 1,770 yards, nearly 30% of the Niners' offensive production. He hauled in 1,405 yards and six touchdowns through the air and had 365 yards and 8 scores on the ground as well. Then again, that may not be sustainable over time, so it's only natural that he's trying to take care of his body.