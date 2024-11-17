NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes will recover key Chiefs weapon but only after game vs Bills

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will reportedly recover a key player on the Kansas City Chiefs after playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Injuries have been a problem for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season, but it looks like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are starting to see key players return after some time on the sidelines. The game against the Buffalo Bills came a bit soon, but an important weapon is reportedly coming back in Week 12.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be healthy for the Chiefs in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers. Reid had already confirmed Pacheco would miss the Bills game, but suggested he’s getting closer to come back.

“(Pacheco) started practicing this week, not quite ready. My understanding is that he is expected to be healthy enough next week. They have a short week coming up after that, so maybe the trainers hold him out just as a precaution, but he is coming, and it should be soon,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

Pacheco was designated to practice on Tuesday, with the Chiefs opening his 21-day window to activate him again. The third-year running back spent nearly two months on Injured Reserve after fracturing his fibula in Week 2.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on the sidelines after a play against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chiefs will hit the road to play the Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 24, at 1 PM (ET). Needless to say, having Pacheco back would be a huge boost for Reid and Mahomes.

Kareem Hunt stepped up for Chiefs during Pacheco’s absence

The Chiefs managed to do well despite Pacheco’s absence, with Kareem Hunt embracing the starting job in the meantime. The 29-year-old, who started his career in Kansas City, returned to the Chiefs as a free agent after spending the last five NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Speaking of Hunt, the veteran running back is excited about Pacheco’s return. Far from being worried about his role, Hunt made it clear to Reid that he and Pacheco can make a great duo:

“I think that’s great, man. I’m happy for him (Isiah Pacheco), and I know he’s excited to get back and get out there,” Hunt said of Pacheco. “I think it’s gonna be a heck of a one-two punch. I’m used to working with other great backs and stuff like that. So, I feel like it’s gonna be another great one-two punch.”