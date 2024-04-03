Deion Sanders produced a revolution in college football during his first season as coach of Colorado. Despite the Buffaloes finishing with a record of 4-8, much of the national media attention was on them thanks to Coach Prime.

As a consequence of the spotlight on the Colorado program, several players made headlines. For example, his son, Shedeur Sanders, as well as wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter.

Now, in an episode that has surprised the NFL, Deion Sanders could be a key factor in the future of the Dallas Cowboys amidst a lot of controversy as Jerry Jones refuses to give Dak Prescott a contract extension.

Deion Sanders might ‘control’ who is the next QB of Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders has said that, in the 2025 Draft, quarterback Shedeur Sanders will control his destiny. Similar to what happened in the 2004 Draft when Eli Manning rejected the Chargers and forced his way to the New York Giants.

This was Coach Prime’s message on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “I know where I want them to go. So, it’s certain cities that ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

According to Deion Sanders, one of those options is Dallas and, obviously, speculations have arisen since Dak Prescott won’t receive a contract extension. If the Cowboys fail in 2024, the former player’s great relationship with Jerry Jones could point to Shedeur Sanders as a possibility. “I want the right fit. I want that for my kids. All of them.”