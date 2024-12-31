The Texas Longhorns are facing a great opportunity to make history in the program, but first, they must defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils to continue advancing in the CFP. Despite their strong present, many continue to question the relationship between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning throughout the NCAAF season. However, it was the backup who was blunt about it.

In a recent interview with Orangeblood, Manning made it clear that both he and his teammate get along daily without egos or conflicts, and they even consider each other friends. Additionally, he praised how Ewers has handled this topic with the media throughout this time.

“Really, just what I’ve learned the most about Quinn is how he handles the media. He doesn’t really let that get to him. He treats me the same,” Manning firmly stated to the reporter.

“I know it’s probably not easy for [him with] me being the backup, everyone’s trying to talk about it, but he doesn’t let it bother him at all. He’s just one of the guys. One of my good friends.”

Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning (16) and Quinn Ewers (3) on the field before the start of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Steve Sarkisian‘s team is awaiting a big matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and the winner will not only advance to the next round of the playoffs but also secure the coveted Peach Bowl.

Will Arch Manning leave the Longhorns?

Amid a major player movement due to the transfer portal happening in the NCAAF, many questioned what Manning’s decision regarding his future would be. On this situation, the QB made something clear to Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Rejecting any possibility of seeking more playing time at another program and considering that Ewers declared himself eligible for the upcoming NFL draft, Manning clarified the situation regarding his immediate future: “I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything.”

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during warmups before the game vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Sarkisian acknowledges the talent of his rival

Anyone who suggests that the Sun Devils will be easy to handle for the Longhorns may be very mistaken. At least that’s how head coach Steve Sarkisian sees it, who, ahead of this important matchup, made it clear about the talent Arizona State possesses.

“This is their first year in and they won a Big 12 championship. It’s a really hard thing to do. They’re playing with a ton of confidence right now. The last two months, I think they’re playing as good a football as anybody in the country, and that’s a credit to Coach Dillingham and their staff and building their team as they’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on, and it’s clear as day to see when you watch the tape. This is a heck of a challenge for us.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on prior to the 2024 SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Manning knows they have a great QB in Ewers

Sam Leavitt, starting quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils, had declared to the press that he wanted to prove he is a better player than Quinn Ewers. In response to these statements, it was Manning himself who made it clear what Ewers means to his team.

“I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you’re the best. So I kind of understand where he is coming from,” Manning said, via Orange Bloods. “Obviously, they’ve had a good year. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback, so I’m just excited for the game and excited to hopefully get a win.”