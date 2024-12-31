The 2024 NFL season ended a few weeks ago for the New York Jets. Even though there is one game left this year, a star player has already decided to bid farewell to Aaron Rodgers and the club.

It has been a disastrous year for the Jets. The team’s front office brought in several new players to help Aaron Rodgers achieve success, but the quarterback has fallen far short of those expectations.

As of today, it is uncertain what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. While he has said he wants to continue in New York, the club may not be as interested in that idea following his terrible campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jets’ star confirms he is leaving the club in 2025

When Aaron Rodgers decided to join the Jets, he immediately asked the team’s front office to sign several players. They complied with his requests, creating what seemed to be a highly competitive roster.

see also NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers could consider a backup plan if Jets part ways with him

New York fell well short of expectations this year. While Aaron Rodgers’ numbers may not look bad on paper, he was not the clutch quarterback the team wanted, which is why his tenure in the Big Apple could soon be over.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Rodgers may not be the only player leaving New York at the end of the season. Several players are set to part ways with the club, and a defensive star has confirmed his departure for 2025.

Advertisement

D.J. Reed has announced that he will become a free agent and doesn’t plan to return to New York next year. Following the 40-14 loss to the Bills in Week 17, the cornerback sounded done with the Jets for good.

Advertisement

D.J. Reed will become a free agent in 2025

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro,” D.J. Reed said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could the Jets re-sign D.J. Reed in 2025?

D.J. Reed is in the final year of his three-year contract with the Jets. Like the rest of the defense, the cornerback didn’t have a great season, making it unlikely he will return to the club next year.

see also NFL News: Jets already have a coach in mind to help Aaron Rodgers in 2025

The 28-year-old cornerback had a solid first two years in New York. However, his best days were in Seattle, where rumors suggest he could be heading next.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Jets try to keep D.J. Reed in 2025? Should the Jets try to keep D.J. Reed in 2025? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE