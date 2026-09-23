Patrick Mahomes admits the Chiefs must be more ruthless in the red zone

Patrick Mahomes returned from his serious injury in excellent form and is looking to lead his Kansas City Chiefs back to the top of the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a very good start this season, with their offense being one of the team’s biggest strengths. However, Patrick Mahomes believes they need to settle for fewer field goals and be more effective when it comes to scoring touchdowns.

“We have to get better at executing in the red zone, because that’s what wins you football games,” Mahomes stated during his press conference. A field goal can contribute to a victory, but a touchdown is more effective.

The quarterback also spoke about maintaining a winning mindset from game to game: “In this league, it’s week-to-week… All offseason, we heard about how bad we were… How can you keep that hunger now that everyone is praising you, telling you you’re great… We’re nowhere near where we want to be… You have to go out every week and have that mentality if you want to have success.”

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One way or another, the Chiefs are doing a great job and currently hold a 2-0 record. As the weeks go by, it will be interesting to see whether they can ultimately make the necessary adjustments on offense to become a more lethal team in the red zone.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs’ offensive firepower

Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, the Chiefs’ offense has been putting up points, racking up 7 total touchdowns (5 passing, 2 rushing) and sticking to their high-powered scoring routine. Harrison Butker has stayed sharp as well, hitting 5 of his 6 field goal attempts over the two-game stretch.

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As for Patrick Mahomes‘ go-to partner, Travis Kelce remains his primary target in the air—leading the team with 12 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown—though newly acquired running back Kenneth Walker III has quickly turned into an explosive centerpiece for the overall attack.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 60 yard touchdown.

Kansas City wants to keep the momentum going

The Chiefs are heading into a key divisional stretch, starting with two straight road games before taking an early breather. First up in Week 3, they hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins, followed by a quick trip out West in Week 4 for a classic AFC West rivalry showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. After that division battle, Kansas City gets its BYE week in Week 5 to recharge before returning home to Arrowhead in Week 6 to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

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Key takeaways