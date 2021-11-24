Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving day in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season gets underway on Thanksgiving day on Thursday, November 25, when the Detroit Lions honor the tradition and host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game, tune in to fuboTV or Paramount+.

An annual tradition that began in 1934, the Lions will play the early game at home on the holiday. The current season is being a nightmare for Detroit, who are bottom of NFC North (0-9-1) and will finish the year with a losing record. Will they beat the division rivals to claim their first win in 2021?

The Bears have also left a lot to be desired so far and they know this is a must-win. While pressure mounts on Matt Nagy, Chicago will make the trip to Detroit aiming to end a five-game losing streak. Last time out, they suffered a painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens, who turned things around with 22 seconds left on the clock.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: Storylines

Detroit Lions are having another year to forget but they'll try to step up in the traditional annual holiday game in front of their fans. Last time out, Detroit came up short again as Cleveland Browns won 13-10. It remains to be seen whether Tim Boyle continues behind center or if Jared Goff is ready to go this time.

The Lions will have to watch out the upcoming opponents' defense, though, as they produced six sacks and nine QB hits in Week 11. But the Chicago Bears aren't in a comfortable spot either following their fifth defeat in a row. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields would be out with injured ribs and Andy Dalton is expected to take over once more.

The 'Red Rifle' replaced Fields on great fashion vs. the Ravens, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt at a 107.3 rate. Will he guide Chicago to a much-needed win on Thanksgiving Day?

How to watch or live stream Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears in the US

The Thanksgiving Day game to be played between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Regular Season will be broadcast on fuboTV and Paramount+. Other option: FOX.

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, they expect this to be a low-score affair, while the Chicago Bears are favored to win the Thanksgiving matchup by three points.

FanDuel Handicap Bears -3 Game Total o/u 41.5

* Odds via FanDuel.