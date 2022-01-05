Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face each other for the final match of the 2021-22 NFL Regular Season. Here, check kout all the information you need about this game such as date, time and how to watch or stream it in the US.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Date, time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 18

The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will face each other for the last match of the 2021-22 NFL regular season at Ford Field in Week 18. Here, check out all the information you need to know about this match such as date, time and TV Channel. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7 day free trial).

The Packers lead the series against Detroit 103-72-7, being their most wins against any franchise. Under coach Matt LaFleur, they are 5-0 over Detroit. The visitors want to extend their five-game winning run, they last defeated the Vikings (37-10).

Meanwhile, the Lions have lost their last two matches. They will try to win at home, after losing two in a row against the Packers at Ford Field. Overall, the Packers are 3-3 in road games against the Lions to close out the regular season.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Ford Field. Last time they met, the Green Bay Packers won 35-17.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

The game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers for the last round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). You can also watch it on FOX.