Dez Bryant criticizes Jonathan Gannon’s fine over sideline outburst

Jonathan Gannon’s sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado caused a stir around the NFL. The coach was fuming after Demercado dropped the ball moments before he scored a 70-plus touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals lost the game 22-21 in the final seconds, which only made things worse for the fans. Gannon discussed his behavior on Monday, admitting that he felt bad for treating Demercado that way.

“Yeah, I woke up this morning and didn’t feel great about it, honestly,” Gannon said. “So in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team and I just told them I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there.”

Although he apologized, the Cardinals still punished him for his behavior.

Dez Bryant calls out Cardinals over Jonathan Gannon fine

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant disagreed with the Cardinals’ decision to fine Gannon $100,000 for his actions during Sunday’s game. He took to social media to voice his frustrations.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals

“I don’t agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k,” Bryant wrote. “I believe it only happened because of the soft a*** world that we live in today … If you’re an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game… You’ll understand the situation… This football.. that play clearly cost them the game… I hope this doesn’t cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado.”

The Cardinals dropped to 2-3 after suffering their third consecutive loss following a 2-0 start. Gannon and Co. have work to do since this wasn’t the first one-possession loss they suffered this season.