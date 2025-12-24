NY Mets News: Carlos Mendoza adds former Orioles player to his roster following Pete Alonso’s departure

The New York Mets are one of the teams making the biggest moves this MLB offseason, slowly beginning to rebuild following the departure of their star player, Pete Alonso. In recent hours, the arrival of a new addition for Carlos Mendoza was confirmed ahead of the upcoming season.

According to Jon Heyman, the latest acquisition joining the Big Apple comes with a name: Mike Baumann. Most recently in the MLB with the Miami Marlins, the 30-year-old pitcher joins the Mets to help, in some way, elevate the team’s level.

Baumann made his debut in 2021, wearing the Baltimore Orioles’ colors. Since then, his short but whirlwind career has seen him suit up for the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and even the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Baumann’s numbers last season

After a solid 2023 campaign where he posted a 3.76 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over 64.2 innings, Mike Baumann struggled to maintain his consistency during the 2024 season.

Mike Baumann #55.

His overall ERA rose to 5.55 with a 1.49 WHIP, as he allowed a career-high 59 hits and 36 earned runs while bouncing between five different franchises. Despite the statistical dip, Baumann still displayed flashes of his potential, particularly during his early-season stint with the Baltimore Orioles, where he maintained a much more effective 3.44 ERA before being designated for assignment.

Filling the void left by Alonso

Following Pete Alonso’s departure to the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal, the New York Mets are shifting toward a “sum-of-the-parts” strategy to remain competitive.

To fill the massive void at first base, the team signed veteran Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract and acquired Marcus Semien via trade to bolster the middle infield.

While the front office is leaning on internal growth from young players like Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, they remain active in the market for additional power, reportedly eyeing stars like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker to protect Juan Soto in the lineup.

