Jake Paul addresses boxing retirement after stunning KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua that resulted in a double fracture of his jaw. Following the stunning defeat, the influencer-turned-boxer has addressed growing rumors about a potential retirement from boxing.

In his final fight of the year, Paul was knocked out by Joshua in the sixth round. The powerful right hand from the British heavyweight caused significant damage, forcing Paul to undergo immediate surgery—a setback few fighters are able to overcome.

During an interview with his brother, Logan Paul, Jake was asked directly whether retirement was now on the table. While he admitted the loss came as a major shock, Paul made it clear that stepping away from boxing is not something he’s considering at this time.

Jake Paul shuts down retirement talk after Joshua loss

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday, Paul confirmed that he plans to take time off to fully recover from his jaw injury. He also shared that he intends to use the break to support his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, as she prepares for the 2026 Winter Games.

“I’m gonna take some time off to go support Jutta at the Olympics,” Paul said. “Then, she’s gonna move to Puerto Rico, move her here. Maybe go snowboarding or something.”

At the moment, Paul does not have a fight scheduled for 2026. His immediate focus remains on rehabilitation, after which he will evaluate potential opponents before making his return to the ring.

Is a fight with Canelo Alvarez still possible?

For years, Jake Paul has publicly called out Canelo Alvarez, though the Mexican superstar has consistently dismissed the idea. However, the situation could change heading into 2026.

Alvarez was reportedly set for a rematch with Terence Crawford, but the American has since retired from boxing. That development could open the door for a potential exhibition bout with Paul—though any talks would ultimately depend on Paul’s health and his decision to continue boxing.