With the Miami Dolphins opting to give star WR Jaylen Waddle a significant raise with his new contract extension, Tyreek Hill might now be the odd man out in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins’ pockets are a little lighter today. They signed star WR Jaylen Waddle to a lucrative contract extension, giving him a whopping $84.75 million over three years.

That, plus Justin Jefferson becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, has raised questions about Tyreek Hill and whether he’s going to get a payraise, especially with Tua Tagovailoa also in line to get an extension.

Hill has made it loud and clear that he expects to get a raise as well. However, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes this could be the beginning of a change in the pecking order on Mike McDaniel’s team.

The Dolphins Might Favor Jaylen Waddle Over Tyreek Hill

“The decision to give receiver Jaylen Waddle an extension that pays $28.25 million per year in new money was regarded as a precursor to fixing Hill’s contract. What if the deal is about commencing the transition for Waddle from No. 2 to No. 1?” asked Florio.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Dolphins Don’t Need To Pay Hill

Moreover, Florio also explained that the Dolphins do not need to restructure Hill’s contract right now. They could always wait, as he’s already 30 years old and under contract for more years:

“The Dolphins don’t need to re-do Hill’s deal this year. They could do it next year, if they want. Or they could keep him for two more years and then re-do the deal or cut him in lieu of paying him $45 million in 2026,” Florio wrote.

Will Hill Force His Way Out Of Miami?

Florio also believes Hill doesn’t have that much leverage in this situation. Nonetheless, he doesn’t rule out the possibility of him trying to force his way out of South Beach:

“Regardless, the Dolphins aren’t required to do anything. If they won’t, what Hill will do about it becomes very interesting,” added Florio. “The Chiefs traded him two years ago in lieu of paying him. Why wouldn’t Hill try that again, if the Dolphins won’t give him what he wants?”

This seems unlikely, but Hill has a big ego, and he admitted that he didn’t want to be second behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City. For now, we can only wait and see how this situation unfolds.