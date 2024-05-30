Tyreek Hill has been the best player of the Miami Dolphins in the last two years, but somehow the AFC East team has forgotten about his request for a contract extension.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the most solid groups of wide receivers in the NFL. Tyreek Hill appears as the biggest star of their offense, but somehow the team has not thought about giving him a new contract.

For many football fans, the Dolphins may have one of the best offenses in the entire league. In 2022 they signed Tyreek Hill, securing a top-tier wideout to help Tua Tagovailoa.

That same year, Hill signed a 4-year contract extension. However, he has been asking for a new deal for a long time, but it seems like the Dolphins are not worried to give him one soon.

Report: Tyreek Hill has been asking for a contract extension since 2023

For many fans and analysts, Tyreek Hill is currently the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has quickly become Tua Tagovailoa’s top target, and he is well aware of how he has bolstered the team’s offense since his arrival in 2022.

When Hill joined the Dolphins, he signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension with his new team. This deal is set to end after the 2026 season, but the wideout wants to change the terms of it earlier.

According to Pro Football Talk, Hill has been eyeing a contract extension since the end of the 2023 season. In that campaign, he led the NFL in both receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13), which is why he believes the team should offer him a new deal.

A few months ago, Tyreek Hill was the best-paid wide receiver in the NFL. However, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown signed new deals earlier this year, surpassing the earnings of the former Chiefs player.

Will the Dolphins offer a contract extension to Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill turned 30 in March, and by the end of his current deal he will be 32. Even though he has been a remarkable asset for the Dolphins, it seems like they will see how he perform this year in order to offer him a new contract.

On Thursday, the Dolphins gave Jaylen Waddle a three-year, $84.75 million extension. This sends a clear message that they want to refresh their offense by giving the talented 25-year-old receiver a new contract instead of Tyreek Hill.