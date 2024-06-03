Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as the best player in the roster of the Miami Dolphins, but he's not entirely happy with how the team has treated him lately.

There’s no doubt that Tyreek Hill is the most skilled player on the Miami Dolphins right now. However, the wideout feels that he is not being appreciated and is ready to put the club in a tough spot because of it.

In 2022, the Dolphins made a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs to acquire Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver was not satisfied with the contract extension offered by Kansas City, which led him to request a trade to another club.

Once he joined the Dolphins, the AFC East team gave him a lucrative 4-year, $120 million extension. Since then, he has been the team’s best offensive player, and that’s why he is now asking for a new contract that pays him more.

Report: Tyreek Hill has asked the Dolphins for a new contract

Each offseason, all the players look at their contracts to see how to improve them. Tyreek Hill is one of those, as the wideout thinks that he is being underpaid by the Dolphins.

When Hill signed his contract extension in 2022, he became the best-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL. However, things have changed since then, and now he has been relegated to the No. 4.

Earlier this year, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown secured huge deals from the Eagles and Lions, respectively. On Monday, the Vikings did the same with Justin Jefferson, making him the best-paid wide receiver in the league.

Jefferson signed a 4-year, $140 million deal that will pay him $35 million per year, with $110 million completely guaranteed. Following this news, Hill has reportedly asked for a new extension with the Dolphins.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the team’s 30-24 loss against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Let’s just say it’s safe to acknowledge that I’ve been in touch with (general manager) Chris Grier and (executive) Brandon Shore of the Dolphins,” Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Miami’s WSVN. “I have a fluid line of communication with them, and I’ve shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into anymore specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel.”

What is Tyreek Hill seeking in his contract extension?

The panorama is not the best for Tyreek Hill. It seems like he has waited for several wide receivers to sign their contract extensions in order to know what to ask the Dolphins for, but his situation is a lot different.

Jefferson, who will turn 25 in a few days, will earn $35 million per year. Hill, who just turned 30, is a remarkable player, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll get more money than Jefferson and he’ll probably get around $32 million per season.