Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel shows optimism about Tyreek Hill's injury and his availability vs Rams

Although WR Tyreek Hill's availability for the game against the Los Angeles Rams has not been confirmed, Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel remains optimistic about his chances to play.

The Miami Dolphins were expected to achieve much more this season, but they have not met those expectations. With the goal of slowly turning things around, they will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, hoping to have their WR Tyreek Hill available. While his participation has not been confirmed, HC Mike McDaniel is optimistic about having the former Chiefs star on the field.

The return of Tua Tagovailoa to the starting lineup after his concussion gave a boost to a Dolphins offense that had been struggling. However, Tyreek Hill’s recent wrist injury kept him off the field, leaving the talented QB without one of his most important playmakers.

While the talented WR is doing everything he can to be ready for Monday Night Football, his availability has not been confirmed, as head coach Mike McDaniel shared with the media.

“He’s doing everything possible, he’s a competitor, so we’ll see how he respond. Just trying to get him to game day. He’s prepared, and if his body lets him, he’ll play, but we’ll see,” McDaniel said.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“All I know is that I know nothing, as Socrates would say. I’m optimistic that he’s going to do everything he can, but we’ll see. I wouldn’t say I was optimistic or pessimistic about it,” the HC concluded.

The goal of improving the campaign

With just two wins so far this season, Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins have had what is undoubtedly a disappointing campaign for the Florida-based franchise.

Monday night at SoFi Stadium presents a great opportunity for Mike McDaniel’s squad to start turning things around, although, of course, the chances of securing a playoff spot remain slim.

Tyreek Hill‘s presence in the offense could provide a much-needed emotional boost for Tua’s unit. However, his recent wrist injury has kept him sidelined for the past few weeks, and as a result, it has yet to be determined if he’ll be available for the game.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field during team introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua’s return, still without results

Tua Tagovailoa’s return, one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, has provided a significant emotional boost to the team, though, of course, he has yet to secure any victories.

After being sidelined for several weeks due to a severe concussion in one of the first games of the season against the Buffalo Bills, there was much debate about his future in the league, though that now feels like a thing of the past.

Tua’s main goal is to get a team that struggled in his absence back on track, slowly adding wins to improve their record and finish the season in the best possible way.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?