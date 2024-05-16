Odell Beckham Jr. just signed a contract to join the Miami Dolphins. However, it seems like he wasn't particularly excited about getting to work alonsgide Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins got a new wide receiver. And while he’s no longer one of the best players in the National Football League, Odell Beckham Jr. may still have plenty left in the tank.

They already have two elite weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert could also have a bigger role in the offense, but he could still be a significant contributor.

Nonetheless, it seems like the Dolphins weren’t his preferred choice. Apparently, he didn’t want to play with Tua Tagovailoa, as he had always ‘shied away’ from lefty quarterbacks.

Odell Beckham Jr. Didn’t Want To Play With A Lefty Quarterback

“I definitely was a little hesitant at first, because he’s a lefty, and I think I shied away from lefties,” Beckham said, as quoted by ProFootballTalkt. “But now that I think about it, I’ve been throwing with Jarvis Landry since I was 15 years old. One of my trainers is left-handed.”

Tua Tagovailoa

The LSU product dug deeper into Tua’s tape and was eventually sold. He’s not the average lefty quarterback, so he believes he can still make things work in South Beach:

“They said he just throws different. They said the accuracy and the spin, they’re like it’s not really like he’s left-handed. Just watching his film, there’s a lot of great things that he’s been doing,” OBJ added. “He did it at Alabama, did it here with the Dolphins. Like I said, I’ve just seen an opportunity when I really watched the film, when I really sat down and didn’t look at a destination. I looked at myself in the mirror and a place for me and my career. I’ve just seen a lot of opportunity here.”

The Dolphins don’t need Beckham to be the same player he was in his prime. But if he can give them something and open up space for their speedsters, he might as well be their X-Factor.