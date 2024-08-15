Odell Beckham Jr. has just arrived with the Miami Dolphins, and he's already embroiled in controversy, as the wide receiver has sparked a dispute with the team's fans on social media.

Beckham Jr.’s career has been marked by several controversial moments, yet he has consistently proven to be a valuable asset to every team he’s played for, solidifying himself as a top-tier player at his position.

However, recent years have been particularly challenging for him. The former Ravens player has struggled with injuries, and those issues persist as he joins his new team.

Odell Beckham Jr. slams Dolphins fans on social media after being severly judged

Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed with the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver didn’t have a stellar tenure with the Ravens, falling short of the high expectations when he joined the AFC North team.

Before joining the Ravens, Beckham Jr. sat out the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he suffered while playing in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. Since then, injuries have been a recurring issue in his career.

Beckham Jr. joined the Dolphins this offseason as the team’s WR3. However, his participation in the early games of the 2024 NFL season is now in doubt due to ongoing injury concerns.

Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins placed Beckham Jr. on the PUP list. While the team has not provided any specific details on his condition, fans are growing increasingly frustrated, and Beckham Jr. has reached his limit with the criticism.

Odell Beckham Jr., new wide receiver of the Dolphins

“Just gotta realize I get more likes in click with my name in a story then without it… ppl really be bored asf…. Name who person who wants to work from 7am/7pm and not get to do the one thing they love. Plz make that make sense. Get the facts straight , mind ya biz,” Beckham Jr. said on X to a fan on social media when asked if he was pgoing to play or not this year.

Later, when asked for an update on his status, Beckham rudely responded that he would only discuss it with the Dolphins, stating they are the only ones who matter.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to play the 2024 NFL season?

As of now, Odell Beckham Jr.’s status for the 2024 NFL season remains uncertain. The wide receiver has yet to practice with the team, leaving many to wonder if he’ll be ready for Week 1.

However, Beckham has repeatedly assured that he will play in the 2024 season. Known for not putting much stock in the preseason, the 31-year-old could very well be gearing up to be ready for the season opener.

