In the lead-up to the start of a new NFL season, NFL Top 100’s No. 1 player for 2024 and Miami Dolphins WR, Tyreek Hill, claimed that he would beat Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a race.

After their first preseason victory, a 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Miami Dolphins continue their preparation for the upcoming NFL season. Their next game will be against the Washington Commanders, scheduled for Saturday, August 17.

To the delight of all Dolphins fans, the training camp features the star presence of WR Tyreek Hill, who recently signed a lucrative contract extension with the Miami franchise. Additionally, Hill has the honor of being named the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100.

In a one-on-one interview with journalist Kay Adams, after being asked about Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles’ comments on whether winning an NFL ring justifies being called ‘World Champions,’ the former Kansas City Chiefs running back was firm in his response and simultaneously challenged the sprinter to a race.

The six-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs was direct in his response to Lyles: “Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about…”

Noah Lyles had previously made headlines after stating that NBA and players should not be considered “World Champions”: “You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S., at times, but that ain’t the world.”

Tyreek Hill becoming Top 100 Ranking number 1

It was recently announced that Cheetah, following a vote by peers and NFL members, was named the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 for 2024. Regarding this, journalist Kay Adams asked him if he had discussed with his former teammate Patrick Mahomes about dethroning him from the top spot.

Miami Dolphins next preseason games

After debuting with a significant 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Mike McDaniel’s squad continues their preparation for the upcoming NFL season, where they will be pursuing the coveted Super Bowl.