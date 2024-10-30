Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. takes subtle shot at Dolphins, Tua Tagovaila on social media

Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins has been rough, and he recently took a subtle shot at both the team and Tua Tagovailoa on social media.

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesOdell Beckham Jr., wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

By Fernando Franco Puga

Earlier this year, the Miami Dolphins added Odell Beckham Jr. to their offense. Unfortunately, his tenure hasn’t gone as planned, prompting him to take a subtle shot at the team and Tua Tagovailoa on social media.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s career has seen many ups and downs recently. He won the Super Bowl in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, but a torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2022 NFL season.

Since then, Beckham Jr. has struggled to stay consistent. The Dolphins offered him a new opportunity for the 2024 season, but various issues have limited his playtime.

Odell Beckham Jr. calls out Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on social media

During the offseason, the Dolphins announced the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. for the 2024 season, with hopes that his performance would lead to an extended contract.

Unfortunately, his tenure with the AFC East team has been rough. He started the season on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury and missed the opening games.

Beckham was activated on October 5 but hasn’t seen much action. In three games, he’s been targeted three times but has yet to record a reception.

Recently, the Dolphins posted a video of OBJ running onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans jokingly requested a video of his highlights, hinting at his lack of impact this season.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. speaks during a press conference on May 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Beckham Jr. responded with a subtle jab: “Tell them when they make the edit… show all the routessss.. yup,” he replied to a fan asking for a video of his zero catches this season.

Will the Dolphins trade Odell Beckham Jr. this year?

Given Beckham Jr.’s challenges with the Dolphins, rumors suggest the team may consider trading him before the Nov. 5 deadline.

However, with his underwhelming year so far, the Dolphins might struggle to find a trade partner willing to take on the 2022 Super Bowl champion.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

