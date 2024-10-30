Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins has been rough, and he recently took a subtle shot at both the team and Tua Tagovailoa on social media.

Earlier this year, the Miami Dolphins added Odell Beckham Jr. to their offense. Unfortunately, his tenure hasn’t gone as planned, prompting him to take a subtle shot at the team and Tua Tagovailoa on social media.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s career has seen many ups and downs recently. He won the Super Bowl in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, but a torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2022 NFL season.

Since then, Beckham Jr. has struggled to stay consistent. The Dolphins offered him a new opportunity for the 2024 season, but various issues have limited his playtime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr. calls out Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on social media

During the offseason, the Dolphins announced the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. for the 2024 season, with hopes that his performance would lead to an extended contract.

see also NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel dismisses return of key teammate for Tua Tagovailoa

Unfortunately, his tenure with the AFC East team has been rough. He started the season on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury and missed the opening games.

Advertisement

Beckham was activated on October 5 but hasn’t seen much action. In three games, he’s been targeted three times but has yet to record a reception.

Advertisement

Recently, the Dolphins posted a video of OBJ running onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans jokingly requested a video of his highlights, hinting at his lack of impact this season.

Advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr. speaks during a press conference on May 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Beckham Jr. responded with a subtle jab: “Tell them when they make the edit… show all the routessss.. yup,” he replied to a fan asking for a video of his zero catches this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Dolphins trade Odell Beckham Jr. this year?

Given Beckham Jr.’s challenges with the Dolphins, rumors suggest the team may consider trading him before the Nov. 5 deadline.

see also NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence after returning from concussion

However, with his underwhelming year so far, the Dolphins might struggle to find a trade partner willing to take on the 2022 Super Bowl champion.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Dolphins trade Odell Beckham Jr.? Should the Dolphins trade Odell Beckham Jr.? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE