The injury occurred in the game between the Dolphins and the Bills. Tagovailoa collided headfirst into Damar Hamlin’s chest, resulting in his third official NFL concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa gets brutally honest on facing the Bills after his concussion

A frightening moment unfolded at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2 when Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion against the Buffalo Bills, leading many to question the future of his career.

According to specialists, three concussions within three years pose serious risks. Many recommended that Tagovailoa step away from football, but he has chosen to continue playing despite their advice.

Tagovailoa returned to the field in Week 8 against the Cardinals. Despite the loss, he performed well, completing 28 of 38 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Week 9 will be a significant challenge for him, both physically and mentally. Tagovailoa will face the Bills again after his concussion, but he appears calm about the rematch.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Nah, I’m a football player. If you have any of those thoughts, I think that’s when it’s time to call it, man,” Tagovailoa responded on Wednesday when asked if his concussion would be on his mind this weekend against the Bills.

Why is Tua Tagovailoa not wearing a Guardian Cap?

Before returning to the NFL, Tagovailoa was questioned about whether he would wear a Guardian Cap, a device designed to reduce concussion risks. Despite his three concussions in the league, he declined.

When asked why he chose not to wear it, Tua Tagovailoa cited “personal choice.” However, head coach Mike McDaniel has encouraged him to wear a Guardian Cap to help prevent further injury if he suffers another concussion.

