NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence after returning from concussion

Week 8 of the NFL highlighted the return of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to the field. After suffering another concussion, he had to sit out for several weeks but made his comeback after a period of absence.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field before playing the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field before playing the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

In a competitive week of NFL action, the Miami Dolphins suffered a narrow loss to the Arizona Cardinals, falling by just one point. However, fans and the franchise celebrated the return of starting QB Tua Tagovailoa after several weeks away. The former Alabama standout discussed his long-awaited comeback and reflected on the defeat against their rival.

His continuity in the league was threatened after suffering another concussion, this time in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Many speculated about a potential retirement if he couldn’t recover from it.

However, none of this came to pass, and to the delight of both the player and the entire Miami franchise, Tua Tagovailoa started the game despite the narrow one-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Once the game concluded, Tua reflected on his feelings after returning to the field: “It feels good to be able to come back and play with my teammates,” Tagovailoa told the media after loss against Cardinals.

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“To hopefully help in whatever way I can to get a spark going for our offense or get the mojo going for the entire team,” former Alabama QB finally stated.

Tua shared his thoughts on the loss

The exciting return of Tua Tagovailoa to the field after several weeks away due to a serious concussion was somewhat overshadowed by the loss suffered at home in Hard Rock Stadium.

In a game where either team could have claimed victory, it was ultimately Kyler Murray and his squad who triumphed, edging out their rivals with a narrow 28-27 win.

Regarding this situation, the Dolphins QB expressed his thoughts: “It was good, but tough loss today against a really good team,” the Dolphins signal-caller admitted. “So, that diminishes not just what I’ve done but a lot of what other guys have done individually as well.”

Miami Dolphins

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Miami Dolphins tackles James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of a game at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins upcoming matches:

  • vs Buffalo Bills, Week 9
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 10
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11
  • vs New England Patriots, Week 12
  • vs Green Bay Packers, Week 13
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

