Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift has been one of, if not the biggest talking point in the National Football League in the last few weeks. Especially from the moment the singer was seen next to Donna Kelce watching the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in action.

It makes sense, since we’re talking about arguably the most famous artist not only in the United States, but in the world right now. The NFL, however, seems to have taken its celebrity coverage too seriously.

At least that’s what Travis suggested in a recent edition of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles. But their mother understands the recent coverage of Swift.

Donna Kelce understands NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift

“Why wouldn’t they capitalize on it?” Donna Kelce said Friday on NBC’s Today, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s like they’re laughing all the way to the bank. . . . So I don’t think it’s too much. But I know they do. It’s their lives.“

She has a fair point. Taylor Swift is the singer of the moment, so she’s quite the celebrity for the NFL. At the same time, Donna Kelce understands her son may see it differently since it has to do with his life.

When is the Chiefs’ next game?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs return to action on Sunday, October 8, when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.