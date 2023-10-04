Travis Kelce has been a well-known figure for a long time for those who love the NFL. But the Kansas City Chiefs star’s popularity went through the roof from the moment he started dating Taylor Swift.

It all started as a rumor, but it didn’t take long for them to make it public as the world-renowned singer showed up at Arrowhead next to Donna Kelce to watch the tight end in action in the win against the Chicago Bears.

It’s been some crazy weeks for Kelce since he started to draw attention from the ‘Swifties’ while the 12-time Grammy winner received unprecedented coverage in the NFL. Speaking with his brother Jason on their podcast, Travis said the league is ‘overdoing’ its celebrity coverage.

Travis Kelce suggests NFL coverage of Taylor Swift has gone a bit far

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis said on the New Heights podcast when asked by Jason Kelce what he thought about NFL’s recent treatment of celebrities. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think – they’re overdoing it a little bit. Especially my situation.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center later weighed in on the subject, claiming that the NFL is not used to having celebrities at games like the NBA does. Even so, he also believes they‘ve gone too far with their coverage.

“Yeah, they’re not there to be thrown on TV,” Travis agreed. “You never know, you get caught throwing a big old cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot. There’s certain things, you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

Who plays the Chiefs in Week 5?

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on Sunday, October 8, when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.