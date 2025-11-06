Drew Brees has clear pick for Cardinals starting QB

The Arizona Cardinals started the 2025 NFL season confident that quarterback Kyler Murray could take them back to the playoffs. After a promising 2-0 start, the Cards appeared to be ready to join the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers to start a four-team race to win the NFC West division.

Seven weeks later, the Cardinals only won one more game, struggling to close out duels and seeing opponents secure one-score wins in the final minutes.

As Murray recovers from an ankle injury, veteran Jacoby Brissett has taken over, bringing a spark to the Cardinals’ offense. Brissett will start in Week 10 against the Seahawks, meaning that Murray will stay on the bench for a fourth consecutive week.

Drew Brees says Cardinals should stick with Jacoby Brissett

During Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” former star quarterback Drew Brees sided with Brissett after questioning what Murray has brought to the team since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals.

“Now you have that with Jacoby Brissett, a veteran, guy who has a ton of maturity. I mean, you just see him coming into his own. You see the way that the players respond to him, you just, you could feel it last night as you’re watching the game,” Brees said. “It’s hard to put numbers or metrics to that other than just you know what you’re watching. I don’t think you can take Jacoby Brissett off the field right now. They played their best football in the last couple of weeks. They’re trending up.”

In five games, Brissett has gone 73 of 112 for 860 yards and six touchdowns against one sack and 13 interceptions. The Cardinals have been competitive with Brissett under center, and Monday’s win against the Dallas Cowboys definitely helped the 32-year-old’s case.