Trending topics:
nfl

Drew Brees has clear pick for Cardinals starting QB

NFL legend Drew Brees thinks the Arizona Cardinals have already found their quarterback.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Drew Brees
© (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)Drew Brees

The Arizona Cardinals started the 2025 NFL season confident that quarterback Kyler Murray could take them back to the playoffs. After a promising 2-0 start, the Cards appeared to be ready to join the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers to start a four-team race to win the NFC West division. 

Seven weeks later, the Cardinals only won one more game, struggling to close out duels and seeing opponents secure one-score wins in the final minutes. 

As Murray recovers from an ankle injury, veteran Jacoby Brissett has taken over, bringing a spark to the Cardinals’ offense. Brissett will start in Week 10 against the Seahawks, meaning that Murray will stay on the bench for a fourth consecutive week. 

Advertisement

Drew Brees says Cardinals should stick with Jacoby Brissett

During Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” former star quarterback Drew Brees sided with Brissett after questioning what Murray has brought to the team since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. 

Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

Now you have that with Jacoby Brissett, a veteran, guy who has a ton of maturity. I mean, you just see him coming into his own. You see the way that the players respond to him, you just, you could feel it last night as you’re watching the game,” Brees said. “It’s hard to put numbers or metrics to that other than just you know what you’re watching. I don’t think you can take Jacoby Brissett off the field right now. They played their best football in the last couple of weeks. They’re trending up.”

In five games, Brissett has gone 73 of 112 for 860 yards and six touchdowns against one sack and 13 interceptions. The Cardinals have been competitive with Brissett under center, and Monday’s win against the Dallas Cowboys definitely helped the 32-year-old’s case. 

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg makes a major statement about his career after loss vs Pelicans
NBA

Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg makes a major statement about his career after loss vs Pelicans

49ers make major revelation about the last NFL trade deadline
NFL

49ers make major revelation about the last NFL trade deadline

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Steelers wide receivers deny rumors of Aaron Rodgers controversy
NFL

Steelers wide receivers deny rumors of Aaron Rodgers controversy

Better Collective Logo