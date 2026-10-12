Eagles RB depth chart gets hit with another injury, Will Shipley out for weeks

After injuries to Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, now Will Shipley is also injured, so the Philadelphia Eagles' running back depth chart is in shambles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a nightmare at running back. After their first two backs went down with injury, now Will Shipley is also headed to the injured room as he is expected to miss multiple weeks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during the Eagles London game against the Jaguars. Given how the Eagles already have Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby are injured, the RB depth chart is really thin.

Shipley was poised to be the workhorse, although the Eagles did elevate Dameon Pierce from the practice squad. Now, Pierce is basically the man to lead the Eagles backfield into production.

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Eagles updated RB depth chart

The Eagles are now as thin as a team can be at running back. However, there is an outside shot that the starting back Saquon Barkley comes back in Week 6, depending on how his hamstring injury evolves. If he is able to return, this is how the Eagles RB depth chart could look like in Week 6:

Eagles RB Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that now could sideline him multiple weeks, per source.



With Saquon Barkley dealing with a hamstring injury, Tank Bigsby on IR and Shipley hurt, the Eagles’ RB injuries are… pic.twitter.com/k9lNom619o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Saquon Barkley

Dameon Pierce

Carson Steele

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The Eagles running game is bad

As of now, the Philadelphia Eagles have the 23rd-ranked rushing game in the NFL. However, in the last three games, the Eagles have gone from 91.6 rushing yards per game to just 77.7

The bad quality of the offensive line has clearly hampered the running game as well. After Lane Johnson’s retirement, the Eagles slid 12 spots in the 2026 NFL offensive line rankings.

Key takeaways

Will Shipley expected to miss multiple weeks with a partial plantar fascia tear .

. Eagles elevated Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield amid running back injuries.

to lead the backfield amid running back injuries. Philadelphia’s rushing offense dropped to 23rd in the NFL after recent struggles.