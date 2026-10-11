Nick Sirianni makes strong self-criticism after Eagles’ last-play loss to Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the final play, and Nick Sirianni did not shy away from taking responsibility.

It was no ordinary loss for the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did they fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the final play of a game they practically had in the bag, but Nick Sirianni’s situation is now under even greater scrutiny following the dramatic finish in London.

“I didn’t make the right decision. I lost us that game,” Sirianni told everyone after his team’s loss. From now on, it remains to be seen how things unfold for the Eagles’ head coach.

Decision-making by a coaching staff can be crucial, often determining the outcome of games. This time, the coin landed on Jacksonville’s side, as a clutch kick sealed an epic victory.

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A movie-like finish in London

The end of the Eagles vs. Jaguars matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium went down straight to the wire. Right after Philadelphia thought they might pull it off, Ameer Abdullah ripped off a massive 53-yard kickoff return to set up the game’s final drive.

UNREAL. #Jaguars win on a Cam Little FG from 56-yards out. No. Freaking. Way. Philly is gonna be a mess this week. https://t.co/DBhd0gq3kz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2026

With time expiring, Jacksonville kicker Cam Little stepped up and drilled a clutch 57-yard field goal right as the clock hit zero, snatching a heart-stopping 19-17 walk-off win for the Jags.

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Eagles’ upcoming games

After their trip to London, the Eagles return home to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Carolina Panthers on October 18, 2026. Following that, they stay in Philadelphia for a high-stakes divisional rivalry against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football on October 26, 2026. Finally, they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026.

Key takeaways