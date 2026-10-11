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Nick Sirianni makes strong self-criticism after Eagles’ last-play loss to Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the final play, and Nick Sirianni did not shy away from taking responsibility.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesHead coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was no ordinary loss for the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did they fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the final play of a game they practically had in the bag, but Nick Sirianni’s situation is now under even greater scrutiny following the dramatic finish in London.

“I didn’t make the right decision. I lost us that game,” Sirianni told everyone after his team’s loss. From now on, it remains to be seen how things unfold for the Eagles’ head coach.

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Decision-making by a coaching staff can be crucial, often determining the outcome of games. This time, the coin landed on Jacksonville’s side, as a clutch kick sealed an epic victory.

A movie-like finish in London

The end of the Eagles vs. Jaguars matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium went down straight to the wire. Right after Philadelphia thought they might pull it off, Ameer Abdullah ripped off a massive 53-yard kickoff return to set up the game’s final drive.

With time expiring, Jacksonville kicker Cam Little stepped up and drilled a clutch 57-yard field goal right as the clock hit zero, snatching a heart-stopping 19-17 walk-off win for the Jags.

See also

Eagles take drastic decision with Andy Dalton as Jalen Hurts struggles with weapons injured

Eagles’ upcoming games

After their trip to London, the Eagles return home to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Carolina Panthers on October 18, 2026. Following that, they stay in Philadelphia for a high-stakes divisional rivalry against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football on October 26, 2026. Finally, they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026.

Key takeaways

  • Nick Sirianni took responsibility after the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Cam Little drilled a 57-yard field goal to secure Jacksonville’s 19-17 walk-off win.
  • Philadelphia will face the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18.
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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