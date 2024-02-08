Emmitt Smith is a legend of the Dallas Cowboys and an authorized voice to talk about the team’s struggles. The franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades even with star players in recent years such as Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

Many experts and fans have pointed out at Mike McCarthy as the one to blame. Though the Cowboys have posted 36 total wins in the last three regular seasons, they have failed in key moments of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

Now, Jerry Jones has decided to give a last chance to McCarthy trying to win the long awaited championship in the NFL. However, during an interview with Good Morning Football, Emmitt Smith couldn’t believe the owner’s move for the Dallas Cowboys.

“It is embarrassing to the organization and to all Cowboys Nation Fans. So to me this right here just is not a good look. It wasn’t a great game. We didn’t perform to what we’re capable of and the Star looks a little tainted right now because these boys were doing whatever the heck they wanted to do against us. It’s embarrassing.”

Emmitt Smith takes a big shot at Mike McCarthy

Furthermore, Emmitt Smith believes that one of the major mistakes of the Dallas Cowboys is to think throughout the entire season that they are contenders when, in reality, they haven’t proven it. It’s worth noting that, for almost the entirety of 2023, Jerry Jones stated that this was the best version of the team in decades.

“The success of the Dallas Cowboys is to give you the illusion that we are going to be very good, but we’re really not as good as we think we are. Because when you have moments like this of complete meltdown in the playoffs, it is unacceptable.”

Will Mike McCarthy be fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy will not be fired by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he will not receive a contract extension. This means that 2024 is his last chance, or else he will be out. Nevertheless, Smith believes that the coach should have been fired.

This was his surprising answer in another interview with Kay Adams at Radio Row in during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas when he was asked about his feelings regarding the head coach coming back in 2024.

“I was shocked and surprised because of what happened last year with the Cowboys in terms of letting go Kellen Moore, McCarthy taking over the offensive coordinator role, saying he’s going to run the ball more and I didn’t see those things. I’m a little shocked that he’s still there.”