The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with longtime quarterback Matt Ryan by trading him to the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero. Check out the best memes and reactions.

Things can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL. If not, just look at the Atlanta Falcons. A few months ago, team owner Arthur Blank seemed to back Matt Ryan as the Falcons quarterback for the 2022 season. However, that's no longer the case.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero, Atlanta has agreed to trade Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick. Indianapolis gets to replace Carson Wentz, while the Falcons can start a new era.

Ryan, who turns 37 in May, has been in Atlanta for 14 years after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. The 2016 MVP now begins a new challenge and social media went wild.

Matt Ryan traded from Falcons to Colts: Best memes and reactions

Following the Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson moves, the quarterback carousel now sees Ryan finding a new home after 14 seasons. Bayker Mayfield, who was linked to the Colts, might find in Atlanta his next destination. Check out how NFL Twitter reacted to the trade: