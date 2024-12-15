While the Texas Longhorns are focused on their first-round matchup with the Clemson Tigers, the program in Austin is also looking ahead to the future. The outlook at The Forty Acres is bright, as Arch Manning is reportedly set to take over as QB1 next season. Looking further to 2025, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns aim to add another star weapon to their already loaded offense.

According to reports, Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL Draft, thus leaving the door wide open for Manning to secure the starting job for Texas. Although the wide receiver room is not an issue of concern for Sarkisian, the Longhorns are looking to add the top-rated wideout in the transfer portal, in hopes of getting Manning his number one target.

Georgia Tech star Eric Singleton is the number one wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal and he sits atop every program’s Christmas wish-list. The Longhorns are also pursuing Singleton and he has slated a visit to The Forty Acres for next week, via Hook’Em Headlines.

Singleton is entering his third year at the collegiate level. Through his first two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Singleton tallied 104 receptions, 1,468 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Texas competes with Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Miami are also behind Singleton. Landing the star wide receiver won’t be an easy task for the University of Texas, but it’s a big investment that can pay off greatly once Singleton is under Sarkisian’s coaching and lined up alongside Manning.

Reports indicate Ewers is headed to the NFL

Quinn Ewers’ future was one of the biggest storylines all season for the Longhorns. However, it may be nearing its end as the senior year quarterback is declaring for the NFL Draft, according to reports.

“Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson,” Anwar Richardson stated via his X account @AnwarRichardson.

If true, then Ewers would play his final games with Texas during the College Football Playoffs. Texas will host Clemson at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on December 21. The winner will move on to face No. 4 Arizona State on the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.